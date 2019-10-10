Fuerza Nueva-Andalucía celebró un homenaje al golpista Antonio Tejero y a su mujer el 24 de septiembre en Málaga. En un vídeo difundido se puede ver al ex teniente coronel de la Guardia Civil, que fue condenado a 30 años de prisión por el intento de golpe de Estado del 23-F, brindando "por España, por las mujeres y por el patriotismo".
"Por nuestras mujeres, que han hecho posible que los hombres hagamos las cosas que hemos hecho", brindó Tejero. Termina su intervención al grito de "arriba España", "viva la Guardia Civil" y "viva Franco".
En las imágenes se puede ver que el acto estuvo presidido por una bandera franquista y otra con el emblema y lema de la Guardia Civil. El presidente del grupo ultraderechista, Juan León Cordón, afirmó a eldiario.es : "Nosotros no ocultamos nuestra admiración por el teniente coronel Tejero y lo que representa".
Las imágenes se publican casi un año después de que se difundiera que Tejero participó en un acto oficial de la Guardia Civil en un pueblo malagueño. En el acto por el 12 de octubre, el ex teniente coronel participó en la entrega de condecoraciones, menciones y reconocimientos del programa oficial del cuerpo.
