Ayuntamiento de Osorno Franco 'reaparece' en las fiestas de Osorno al ritmo del 'Cara al Sol' 

Una carroza aparece en las fiestas de San Miguel de los Santos representando el Valle de los Caídos con personas disfrazadas de Franco, banderas preconstitucionales y una cruz.

Carroza del desfile de las Fiestas de San Miguel de los Santos. Ayuntamiento de Osorno

Un exconcejal del Ayuntamiento de Osorno (Palencia) apareció, según numerosos testigos, en una carroza del desfile de las fiestas de San Miguel de los Santos disfrazado de Franco, al ritmo del Cara al Sol y rodeado de personas que llevaban la bandera preconstitucional y una cruz, como representación del Valle de los Caídos. Además por megafonía se podía escuchar "Franco ha vuelto". Algunos de los asistentes gritaron: "Viva la República".

El vídeo de la carroza se ha subido al perfil de Facebook del perfil del Ayuntamiento de Osorno, gobernado por la popular María Félix Dehesa. Dicha carroza se puede ver a partir del minuto 21.

A pesar de que desde la Asociación para la Recuperación de la Memoria Histórica han considerado que este suceso "se trata de una falta de respeto" a las víctimas, la carroza ha sido premiada con el tercer puesto del concurso, según informa la Cadena Ser. "No se puede jugar con la Historia ni con los sentimientos de muchas personas además de incumplir la Ley", aseguran desde la Asociación. 

