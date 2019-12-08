Un frente frío traerá lluvias este domingo pero el lunes vuelve el tiempo estable en gran parte del país

Un frente frío entrará este domingo por Galicia dejando precipitaciones, pero el lunes se espera una situación anticiclónica y estable en gran parte del país, según ha informado la Agencia Estatal de Meteorología (Aemet).
Las lluvias se extenderán a lo largo del domingo y con carácter más débil y disperso hacia el interior, siendo menos probables cuanto más al sur y al este; no se esperan en el extremo sur y sureste peninsular.
En el interior peninsular habrá abundante nubosidad baja y nieblas matinales y, tras el paso del frente, se esperan intervalos de viento fuerte del oeste en el litoral cantábrico.
Las temperaturas con pocos cambios en general, salvo en el Cantábrico donde descenderán y en el área mediterránea donde subirán ligeramente. En Canarias se espera situación de alisios con rachas fuertes y probabilidad de lluvias débiles en el norte de las islas montañosas.
El lunes se espera una situación anticiclónica y estable en gran parte del país. Solamente se prevén precipitaciones en el Cantábrico oriental y Pirineos, tendiendo a disminuir a últimas horas.
En áreas del interior peninsular se repetirán las nubes bajas y las nieblas matinales. El viento soplará del noroeste en el cuadrante nordeste peninsular y Baleares, con rachas fuertes o muy fuertes en el litoral del Cantábrico oriental, Pirineos, valle del Ebro, Ampurdán y Baleares.
Las temperaturas continuarán en descenso en las comunidades del norte peninsular y en ascenso en el sur y en la zona centro, con pocos cambios en el resto. En Canarias persistirá la situación de alisios con rachas fuertes y ligera probabilidad de lluvias débiles en el norte.
