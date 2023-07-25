Newsletters

El fuego se descontrola en Grecia y deja tres grandes focos en Rodas, Corfú y Eubea

El clima adverso, marcado por el calor intenso y fuertes rachas de viento, no favorece las labores de extinción y el fuego se propaga con rapidez.

Público / Agencias

madrid

  • Las llamas y el humo se elevan mientras un incendio forestal arde cerca del pueblo de Asklipieio, en la isla de Rodas, Grecia , el 24 de julio de 2023.

    Nicolas Economou/REUTERS

    1 de 8

    Ocho días de incendio

    El incendio forestal de la isla griega de Rodas sigue descontrolado. Los bomberos trabajan sin descanso desde hace ocho días, pero no han logrado controlar las llamas. El fuego también está activo en Corfú y Eubea, lo que mantiene en jaque a los servicios de extinción nacionales, divididos para lograr apagar los focos. 

  • Se recorta la silueta de un voluntario mientras lleva una pala y una manguera mientras un incendio forestal arde cerca del pueblo de Asklipieio, en la isla de Rodas, Grecia , el 24 de julio de 2023.

    NICOLAS ECONOMOU/REUTERS

    2 de 8

    14.000 hectáreas de bosque arrasadas

    Las condiciones climatológicas que se prevén adversas, con altas temperaturas y fuertes vientos, dificultan el trabajo de los 270 bomberos que trabajan en Rodas. Allí, el fuego ya ha reducido a cenizas 14.000 hectáreas de bosque y varias viviendas.

  • Un hombre ayuda a una mujer a evacuar, mientras un incendio forestal arde cerca del pueblo de Kiotari, en la isla de Rodas, Grecia.

    Lefteris Damianidis/REUTERS

    3 de 8

    La mayor evacuación de personas de la historia de Grecia

    Tras declararse este gran fuego hace ocho días, unas 19.000 personas, entre ellas 7.000 turistas, tuvieron que ser trasladadas a lugares seguros de Rodas, en lo que ha sido la mayor operación de evacuación registrada hasta ahora en la historia de Grecia, según la información proporcionada por los bomberos del país.

  • Columnas de humo se elevan de un incendio forestal en la isla de Corfú , Grecia, el 23 de julio de 2023 en esta imagen obtenida de las redes sociales.

    REUTERS

    4 de 8

    El incendio de Corfu se reaviva

    En Corfú, al noroeste del país heleno, el fuego se ha reavivado este martes tras tres días de trabajos de extinción. El pueblo de Lutses, en el monte Pantokrator, al norte de la isla, es el más amenazado por la cercanía de las llamas, que ya han obligado a evacuar a 2.500 personas, la mayoría de ellas turistas. 

  • El fuego también arde cerca de Palia Perithia, en Corfú, donde los bomberos arrojan agua desde helicópteros para tratar de apagar las llamas y reducir el tiempo de propagación.

    Adonis Skordilis/REUTERS

    5 de 8

    Los helicópteros arrojan agua sin descanso para contener las llamas

    El fuego también arde cerca de Palia Perithia, en Corfú, donde los bomberos arrojan agua desde helicópteros para tratar de apagar las llamas y reducir el tiempo de propagación. 

  • Vista de satélite del incendio en Radas, Grecia
    6 de 8

    Daños visibles desde los satélites

    El satélite de la misión Copérnicus Sentinel-2 de la Agencia Espacial Europea (ESA) ha captado los daños del fuego en la isla de Rodas. Desde el espacio se aprecia cómo las llamas han calcinado buena parte del sureste insular.

  • Un sacerdote ortodoxo griego se cubre la cara para protegerse del humo mientras los bomberos, voluntarios y policías se preparan para hacer frente a un incendio forestal que se acerca al pueblo de Masari, en la isla de Rodas, Grecia

    Nicolas Economou/REUTERS

    7 de 8

    El fuego también afecta a Eubea, al noreste de Atenas

    Las llamas también calcinan Eubea, al noreste de la capital griega. Allí hay más de un centenar de bomberos que luchan para contener las llamas y evitar que llegue a zonas pobladas, como el municipio costero de Caristo. 

  • Aviones de extinción de incendios turcos sobrevuelan un incendio forestal en la isla de Rodas, Grecia
    8 de 8

    Ayuda internacional de 9 países para apagar los incendios

    La magnitud de los incendios ha llevado a Grecia a solicitar ayuda internacional. Hasta el momento, Francia, Italia, Croacia, Rumanía, Polonia, Egipto, Israel, Turquía y Eslovaquia han enviado equipos de extinción, incluidos aviones. 

