Un hombre de 50 años ha sido detenido este sábado como presunto responsable del asesinato de su exmujer, quien ha sido hallada muerta con heridas de arma blanca en un domicilio de Fuengirola (Málaga), según han informado fuentes policiales. El hijo de 16 años de la víctima también se encuentra herido leve.
El servicio Emergencias 112 Andalucía, adscrito a la Consejería de Justicia e Interior de la Junta, ha informado de que atendió a las 19.00 horas un aviso de un particular que solicitaba ayuda para una mujer que había sufrido una agresión en un domicilio de la calle San Salvador en Fuengirola, según informaba su hijo.
Se activó entonces a la Policía Nacional y la Empresa Pública de Emergencias Sanitarias (EPES). Los operativos desplazados al lugar han confirmado el fallecimiento de una mujer de 47 años en lo que podría tratarse de un posible caso de violencia de género.
Además, el hijo, un menor de 16 años, ha resultado herido leve y es atendido en el centro de salud. Para su atención, el centro coordinador de emergencias Cecem 112 de Málaga ha activado al Grupo de Intervención Psicológica en Emergencias y Desastres (GIPED) del Colegio Oficial de Psicología de Andalucía.
Desde la Policía Nacional han confirmado que la expareja de la mujer, de 50 años y nacionalidad alemana, ha sido localizada y detenida en el Hospital de Marbella. Estas fuentes han apuntado que por el momento no constan denuncias previas ni órdenes de alejamiento.
