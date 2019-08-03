Público
Se fugan unos veinte inmigrantes de un CIE de Tenerife tras un motín

El suceso ha tenido lugar en el Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros de Hoya Fría. La Policía ha detenido a siete personas. 

Un grupo de inmigrantes en el Centro de Internamiento para Extranjeros de Hoya Fría (Tenerife) / EFE

Imagen de archivo de un grupo de inmigrantes en el Centro de Internamiento para Extranjeros de Hoya Fría (Tenerife) / EFE

Una veintena de inmigrantes del Centro de Internamiento de Extranjeros (CIE) de Hoya Fría en Santa Cruz de Tenerife se ha fugado del recinto tras un motín, han informado a EFE fuentes policiales.

El motín se produjo hacia las nueve de la mañana de este sábado y la policía ha detenido a siete de las personas que se habían fugado, añadieron las fuentes.

La Policía Nacional ha pedido la colaboración de las policías locales de Santa Cruz de Tenerife y de La Laguna.

