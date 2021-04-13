La Fundación "la Caixa" concederá becas universitarias para alumnos "excelentes con escasos recursos"

madrid
La Fundación "la Caixa" lanza un programa de becas de grado universitario para "estudiantes excelentes con escasos recursos económicos" que quieran cursar "por vez primera estudios de grado en universidades u otros centros públicos de enseñanza superior en España".
La Fundación detalla en un comunicado que el programa cuenta con 50 becas. Los estudiantes podrán solicitar estas ayudas hasta el 1 de junio. La beca "se extenderá a todo el periodo de obtención de la titulación elegida".
Los alumnos deben ser beneficiarios de la dotación fija por renta —umbral 1 de renta familiar— de la beca de carácter general del Ministerio de Educación y Formación Profesional o del Gobierno Vasco en la convocatoria 2020-2021.
El proceso de selección constará de dos fases: una preselección de los solicitantes con mejor nota de expediente y "una entrevista personal ante un comité de evaluación externo".
En concreto, estas ayudas "ofrecen una dotación mensual de 600 euros como compensación por la dedicación plena al estudio y una ayuda inicial de 600 euros para adquirir material y equipamiento informático, así como una dotación mensual de 400 euros adicionales para realizar una estancia internacional".
Además, también incluye "un curso de idiomas durante todo el grado y la participación de cada becario en un programa de acompañamiento y formación en habilidades transversales".
