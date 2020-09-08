La Fundación Mutua Madrileña concederá un millón de euros para impulsar proyectos sociales

MADRIDActualizado:
La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanzó este martes su IX Convocatoria Anual de Ayudas a Proyectos de Acción Social, dotada con un millón de euros, para impulsar iniciativas sociales relacionadas con discapacidad, salud, exclusión social o jóvenes en riesgo de exclusión, entre otros.
La convocatoria incluye además este año una categoría especial para proyectos que aborden las secuelas sociales y económicas del Covid-19 en personas sin hogar, mayores y familias vulnerables.
Los proyectos beneficiarios tendrán como fin la ayuda directa y de emergencia para atender las necesidades básicas generadas, como alimentación, higiene, prevención, integración o brecha digital de colectivos vulnerables por los efectos del Covid-19.
El plazo de presentación de solicitudes estará abierto hasta el 2 de octubre, fecha hasta la que se podrá participar con proyectos centrados en discapacidad, violencia de género, ayuda a la infancia, integración laboral de los jóvenes en riesgo de exclusión social, cooperación al desarrollo e innovación social.
Este año, a esta convocatoria anual de Ayudas a Proyectos Sociales, se suma la convocatoria extraordinaria que la Fundación Mutua puso en marcha en abril para apoyar iniciativas urgentes relacionadas con necesidades surgidas a raíz de la pandemia en colectivos vulnerables y que estuvo dotada de 300.000 euros.
