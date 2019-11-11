La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanza los Premios Redes en Acción para impulsar la solidaridad 

La Fundación Mutua Madrileña lanza los Premios Redes en Acción para impulsar prácticas de acción social a través de las redes sociales. En esta primera edición han participado 137 proyectos entre los que se encuentran entidades sociales, agencias, empresas, universidades y particulares.
Los premios, cuyos ganadores se darán a conocer a finales del mes de noviembre, se clasifican en cuatro categorías: innovación, alcance, resultado e inspiración, según detalla la Fundación Mutua Madrileña en un comunicado.
"Causas que apoyan a personas con discapacidad, en situación de pobreza, que sufren algún tipo de discriminación o violencia o con enfermedades de diversa gravedad serán algunos de los beneficiarios de dichos premios", afirma la Fundación Mutua Madrileña a través de un comunicado, en el que se recuerda precedentes como el Ice bucket challenge, una campaña solidaria que se hizo viral para concienciar sobre la esclerosis lateral amiotrófica (ELA).
Los ganadores de cada categoría contarán con 7.000 euros dirigidos íntegramente a la causa que defienden los proyectos presentados. El jurado de los Premios Redes en Acción está firmado por el consultor y experto en redes, Borja Adsuara; la periodista experta en tecnología, Rosa Jiménez Cano; Rodrigo Miranda, director general de ISDI; Natalia Basterrechea, directora de Asuntos Públicos de Facebook para España y Portugal y Elena Bule, directora de Comunicación de Twitter España.
