El preparador físico del Atlético de Madrid, Óscar Ortega, apodado el profe, permanece detenido en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Majadahonda, en Madrid, por un supuesto caso de violencia de género.
Según han confirmado fuentes de la Benemérita, el técnico uruguayo fue detenido por agentes de la Guardia Civil este lunes a última hora de la tarde.
Ortega, de 61 años de edad, es el popular preparador físico del Atlético de Madrid, y forma parte del cuerpo técnico de Diego Pablo Simeone desde el año 2006 cuando se incorporó al Racing de Avellaneda, en Argentina.
(Habrá ampliación).
