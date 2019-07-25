El exfutbolista y actual entrenador del filial de la Real Sociedad, Xabi Alonso, ha sido convocado a juicio por la Audiencia Provincial de Madrid acusado de tres delitos contra la Hacienda Pública en los ejercicios 2010, 2011 y 2012.
Fuentes jurídicas han informado de la nueva fecha de la vista oral, toda vez que la Audiencia de Madrid se ha declarado competente para juzgar al exjugador del Real Madrid, una cuestión que provocó que se suspendiera el juicio el pasado 22 de enero.
La Fiscalía pide cinco años de prisión para Xabi Alonso y para su asesor y su consultor fiscal, Iván Zaldía e Ignasi Maestre, respectivamente, además de una multa de cuatro millones de euros y que abonen conjuntamente 2.032.845 euros, la cantidad total del perjuicio supuestamente ocasionado a la Agencia Tributaria.
Hacienda investigó sus contratos de derechos de imagen para conocer si eran simulados a efectos de tributación
Precisamente el exjugador acudió este martes a los juzgados madrileños de Plaza de Castilla para declarar por la segunda querella que presentó la Fiscalía contra él, relativa al año 2013.
Alonso se acogió a su derecho a no declarar ante el juez que le investiga por defraudar presuntamente 572.008 euros a Hacienda durante el ejercicio 2013, un procedimiento que se investiga de manera separada a los ejercicios de 2010, 2011 y 2012, que serán los hechos que se enjuiciarán en octubre.
En la causa que va a juicio, Hacienda investigó sus contratos de derechos de imagen para conocer si eran simulados a efectos de tributación, algo que el exjugador siempre ha negado de manera tajante.
Alonso es el único de la larga lista de futbolistas investigados por la Justicia por defraudar a Hacienda que nunca ha llegado a un acuerdo con la Fiscalía y siempre ha defendido su inocencia
