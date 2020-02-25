Estás leyendo: El primer futbolista argentino en declararse homosexual cuenta su historia: "Es un tema tabú"

El portero del Club General Belgrano, de la Liga Cultural de La Pampa, asegura no sentirse discriminado en el campo de fútbol a pesar de los "chistes".

Imagen del futbolista argentino Nicolás Fernández- Twitter Club Gral. Belgrano
La homosexualidad es un tema con poca visibilidad y a evitar dentro del mundo del fútbol, especialmente en Argentina. El futbolista Nicolás Fernández, rompió con ese "tabú" al dar a conocer su condición sexual el pasado verano el Día Internacional del Orgullo LGBT, a través de su perfil de Facebook. 

"Soy feliz. Gracias a quienes lo entienden. Y perdón a quien no. Un género no determina nada y mucho menos habla de quién soy como persona. Estoy enamorado y sí, de alguien de mi mismo sexo", publicó Fernández. 

El portero del Club General Belgrano, de la Liga Cultural de La Pampa, asegura no sentirse discriminado en el fútbol a pesar de los "chistes". "Me gritan puto en la cancha y yo me doy vuelta y me río, el año pasado atajé con un conjunto de ropa rosa en Atlético Santa Rosa: me dijeron tantas cosas para hacerme calentar y sacar del partido, que yo me agachaba, le hacía cualquier gesto, me reía. Les gané. No lograron hacerme enojar", recuerda en entrevista El Tiempo Argentino

Fernández admite que el fútbol femenino tiene una relación más libre con la sexualidad, "está un paso por delante"

Aunque hace caso omiso de este tipo de comentarios homófobos, admite que le extraña cómo cubrieron la noticia los medios de comunicación. "Se hizo una revolución, se hicieron eco todos los medios de La Pampa. Muchos se sorprendieron en el fútbol", añade Fernández.  

El guardameta confiesa que su familia fue sencillo: "Les dije que si no les gustaba me iba de casa, que no había problema. Tenía 17 años", mientras que en el vestuario fue el capitán quien dio el primer paso: "Me sorprendió, adelante de todo el plantel: ¿Y vos qué onda? ¿Te gustan los chicos o las chicas?". Fernández admite que se hizo un silencio. "Les dije que había estado en pareja tres años con un chico, y que si alguno tenía un problema, me lo dijera. Los muchachos aceptaron sin ningún problema", explica aliviado. 

A pesar de la comprensión de su entorno, confiesa que el fútbol femenino tiene una relación más libre con la sexualidad, "está un paso por delante". 

