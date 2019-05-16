Público
Andy Brennan, el primer futbolista australiano que hace pública su homosexualidad

“Me han hecho falta años para sentirme cómodo para decir esto: soy gay. Me daba miedo que afectase a mis relaciones, mis compañeros de equipo, mi familia. Pero el apoyo de las personas de mi entorno ha sido enorme", ha explicado en un mensaje. 

Andy Brennan, futbolista australiano del Green Gully Cavaliers. / CAPTURA DE PAMTALLA - INSTAGRAM

No es habitual que los jugadores de fútbol profesional hagan pública su homosexualidad. En España, ningún jugador se ha atrevido a hacerlo. En Australia, Andy Brennan, ha dado el paso y se ha convertido en el primer futbolista profesional de este país en anunciar que es gay.

“Me han hecho falta años para sentirme cómodo para decir esto: soy gay. Me daba miedo que afectase a mis relaciones, mis compañeros de equipo, mi familia. Pero el apoyo de las personas de mi entorno ha sido enorme y me ha ayudado a dar el paso final y abrirme totalmente. Abrirme es la forma de sentirme cómodo y poder ser quien soy”, explicaba en un mensaje a través de Instagram.

La homofobia, el rechazo y la discriminación, muy presentes en el mundo del deporte -y más en el fútbol- hacen que pocos sean los que den el paso. Pero Brennan asegura que anunciarlo "ha sido la mejor forma" para sentirse cómodo y ser él mismo.

