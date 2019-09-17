La fiscal ha solicitado prisión permanente revisable para Ana Julia Quezada como autora de un delito de asesinato con alevosía. No obstante, ha descartado que actuase con ensañamiento al dar muerte a Gabriel Cruz porque la prueba pericial de los forenses del Instituto de Medicina Legal (IML) no ha probado que aumentase de "forma inhumana el sufrimiento del menor".

"Es terrible, cruel, a mí, como fiscal, me estremece especialmente la falta de piedad de la procesada, que posiblemente no voy a ver en otro acusado, pero no se puede mantener que hubiese un aumento deliberado de dolor o que hubiese agonía", ha sostenido ante las siete mujeres y los dos hombres que deben emitir un veredicto para añadir que, si bien el niño "sufrió, claro que sufrió", no existe esa agravante.

La fiscal Elena Fernández, quien ha remarcado que no puede afirmar "hechos que no han quedado probados", ha desacreditado la pericial médica escuchada el lunes en sesión a puerta cerrada y aportada por la acusación particular a la causa y ha destacado el testimonio "contundente" de los peritos forenses del IML que describen "un acto único" al tiempo que habla de "una fuerza desproporcionada" al taparle la boca y la nariz, "de una forma tan brutal que le provoca la muerte por asfixia"

"Emiten una opinión únicamente, una interpretación errónea y, con todos los respetos, osada, que solamente se justifica por un absoluto desconocimiento de la medicina forense", ha dicho tajante al hacer referencia al informe pericial de parte, tras lo que ha instado al jurado a dar "credibilidad" a la versión de "los especialistas" sobre cómo quitó la vida Ana Julia Quezada a Gabriel Cruz.

HABRÁ AMPLIACIÓN