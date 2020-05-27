Estás leyendo: Llamada de auxilio de un zoo en Reino Unido: la falta de fondos podría obligarles a sacrificar a cientos de animales

Llamada de auxilio de un zoo en Reino Unido: la falta de fondos podría obligarles a sacrificar a cientos de animales

Desde la entidad afirman tener dinero para mantener el centro durante solo una semana más. 

Aves del zoo Borth Wild Animal Kingdom./ Youtube.
Aves del zoo Borth Wild Animal Kingdom./ Youtube.

Las vidas de cientos de animales del zoo galés Borth Wild Animal Kingdom corren serio peligro. Las dificultades económicas derivadas de la crisis del coronavirus que atraviesa el centro podría llevar a los responsables del lugar a sacrificar a los ejemplares a los que no se les pueda encontrar un nuevo hogar. 

Así lo han anunciado en el siguiente vídeo de su canal de Youtube, en el que lanzan un mensaje de auxilio a la desesperada para conseguir los fondos necesarios que les permitan seguir atendiendo a los leones, monos, suricatos, lagartos y demás animales que habitan el zoo.

"Tenemos dinero para quizás una semana y entonces tendremos que empezar a contemplar la rehubicación -en otros centros- de algunos de nuestros animales o, como último recurso, sacrificar a aquellos a los que no podamos encontrar un hogar", confiesan Borth Wild Animal Kingdom.

La crisis del coronavirus ha coincidido con la llegada de la primavera, época en la que los parques zoológicos recuperan su periodo de mayor actividad y visitas por parte de turistas. "Hemos suspendido -los contratos- de muchos de nuestros equipo y lo hemos reducido al mínimo necesario", admiten.

Además, desde el centro denuncian una falta de inyección de dinero público por parte de las autoridades galesas, que no han emulado al Ejecutivo de Boris Johnson, quien sí ha concedido ayudas a este sector en Inglaterra. "Incluso el zoo Welsh Mountain, el zoo nacional de Gales, ha hecho una apelación para recibir ayuda financiera", denuncian desde la entidad.

