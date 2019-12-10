Público
Público

Galicia El buque mercante Blue Star, remolcado hacia el puerto exterior de Ferrol

La Delegación del Gobierno ha comunicado que "han desencallado y reflotado" la unidad al filo de las 14:30 horas de este martes coincidiendo con una nueva pleamar. El buque permanecía embarrancado desde hace cerca de tres semanas. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Los remolcadores desplazados a Ares (A Coruña) para el rescate del 'Blue Star', el quimiquero que encalló en la zona el pasado 22 de noviembre, han logrado este martes iniciar el traslado del barco, que tendrá como destino el puerto exterior de Ferrol. EF

Los remolcadores desplazados a Ares para el rescate del Blue Star. EFE/Kiko Delgado

Los remolcadores desplazados a Ares (A Coruña) para el rescate del Blue Star, el quimiquero que encalló en la zona el pasado 22 de noviembre, han logrado este martes iniciar el traslado del barco, que tendrá como destino el puerto exterior de Ferrol.

Así lo han confirmado a Efe fuentes del despliegue, que han podido mover el barco al filo de las 14:30 horas de este martes coincidiendo con una nueva pleamar.

La Delegación del Gobierno en Galicia ha comunicado que los barcos "han desencallado y reflotado" la unidad con pabellón de Malta.

El Ejecutivo ha afirmado que la "tensión del tiro, combinada con la pleamar y las olas", permitió concluir "con éxito" este operativo.

La estancia del buque en la rada de Caneliñas permitirá comprobar el alcance de los daños en el casco del buque tras permanecer durante cerca de tres semanas embarrancado en el litoral aresano de As Mirandas.

Los remolcadores Union Princess y Boka Pegasus han coordinado las tareas de remolque. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad