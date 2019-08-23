Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Gijón La Policía sorprende a tres niños jugando a saltar entre dos ventanas en un noveno piso

Los menores estaban solos en el domicilio porque la madre se encontraba trabajando. La Policía trasladará estos hechos a la Fiscalía de Menores y a los Servicios Sociales.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
23/08/2019 - Imagen captada por la Policía a través de las Cámaras de Tráfico. / POLICÍA LOCAL GIJÓN

Imagen captada por la Policía a través de las Cámaras de Tráfico. / POLICÍA LOCAL GIJÓN

La Policía Local ha intervenido a primera hora de este viernes en un domicilio ubicado en una novena planta de un edificio de las Torres Sedes de Pumarín (Gijón) ante el aviso de que tres menores, de nueve, cinco y tres años estaban jugando a saltar de una ventana a otra. 

Al analizar las cámaras de seguridad de tráfico, los agentes captaron el momento en el que uno de ellos realiza la acción.  Fue entonces cuando una patrulla de la Policía Local y una dotación de Bomberos se trasladaron al lugar donde procedieron, en un primer momento, a salvaguardar la integridad de los menores y a su identificación.  

Se trata de dos niñas de nueve y cinco años y un niño de tres. Estaban solos pero, tras realizar las averiguaciones oportunas, localizaron a su madre que estaba trabajando. A los pocos minutos se presentó en la vivienda y quedó a cargo de sus hijos. Según ha informado la Policía trasladarán estos hechos a la Fiscalía de Menores y a los Servicios sociales.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad