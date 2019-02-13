El Juzgado de lo Social número 33 de Madrid ha dictado sentencia este miércoles en la que admite que un repartidor de Glovo es un falso autónomo, según ha informado UGT en un comunicado. Es la primera vez que un juzgado reconoce la relación laboral entre la empresa de reparto y sus trabajadores.
En concreto, los servicios jurídicos del sindicato instaron la demanda de un repartidor que había sido despedido por participar en una huelga espontánea realizada en septiembre de 2018 por parte de los repartidores de Glovo para reivindicar mejoras en sus condiciones de trabajo.
La sentencia conocida este miércoles, "favorable para los trabajadores", según UGT, llega tras dos sentencias contrarias dictadas por los Juzgados de lo Social número 37 y 17 de Madrid, que habían considerado que la relación de estos repartidores de Glovo era propia de trabajadores autónomos económicamente dependientes (Trade).
El texto de la sentencia recoge las circunstancias y condiciones en las que se presta el servicio de reparto en Glovo, analiza la nueva realidad de la actividad productiva a través de las nuevas tecnologías y plataformas digitales y concluye aceptando la argumentación de UGT de que la relación de trabajo de los repartidores es laboral, aplicándose en toda su extensión a la misma las normas laborales y de Seguridad Social propias del trabajo asalariado.
Tras reconocer la relación laboral, la sentencia califica el despido como nulo por haber sido consecuencia del ejercicio por parte del repartidor de sus derechos fundamentales de huelga y libertad de expresión.
El sindicato ha precisado que tras esta sentencia se centrará en el conflicto colectivo planteado en la Audiencia Nacional, que está en fase preparatoria, así como en los procedimientos de oficio iniciados por la Tesorería de la Seguridad Social contra Deliveroo y Glovo para hacer valer los criterios expuestos en esta sentencia.
Por último, UGT ha recordado que esta sentencia se une a otras dos más ganadas por el sindicato FNV de Bélgica contra Deliveroo.
