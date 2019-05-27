Público
Glovo El repartidor de Glovo que falleció tras ser arrollado por un camión no estaba registrado como colaborador 

La empresa ha confirmado en un comunicado que el joven no estaba registrado como repartidor en la empresa, por lo que no contaba con el seguro privado que tienen los repartidores de la plataforma.

Muere atropellado un repartidor de glovo./ EFE

El repartidor en bicicleta que fue arrollado mortalmente el pasado viernes por la noche por un camión de la limpieza en Barcelona "no era colaborador" de la empresa Glovo, aunque llevaba su mochila, lo que hace suponer que pudiera haber utilizado la cuenta de un tercero, según la compañía.

Glovo ha confirmado en un comunicado que el repartidor fallecido no estaba registrado como repartidor en la empresa, por lo que no contaba con el seguro privado que tienen los repartidores de la plataforma. Aún así, la compañía se compromete a asumir todos los gastos equivalentes a los que hubiera cubierto el seguro privado de los repartidores.

Pese a no ser colaborador de la empresa, Glovo se compromete a asumir todos los gastos 

Glovo explica que la cesión de cuentas a terceras personas, "además de ser una práctica ilegal, dificulta que se pueda entregar el material didáctico en seguridad vial ofrecido normalmente a los 'riders', así como que no se puedan beneficiar del seguro contratado por Glovo".

"Para poder evitar que esta situación irregular pueda suceder, Glovo ha puesto a disposición de los usuarios y establecimientos de la plataforma mecanismos para denunciar estos casos, tras lo cual se procede a una inmediata y permanente cancelación de la cuenta en cuestión", indica la compañía de reparto.

Glovo vuelve a transmitir su "total apoyo" a la familia del fallecido, con la que ya está en contacto, y recalca que sigue colaborando estrechamente con las autoridades mientras se acaban de confirmar las causas del suceso.

