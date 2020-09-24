Sanidad alega que los colegios no son lugares de contagios: en el 95% de ellos no se han producido irregularidades

madrid
El Gobierno y las comunidades autónomas realizan una valoración positiva dle inicio de curso: "El objetivo de abrir la escuela se ha cumplido. 8.200.000 alumnos están en sus aulas. En el 95% de los centros no se han producido irregularidades. Aunque no hay riesgo cero. Hemos detectado casos positivos y las autoridades han aplicado los protocolos. Hay 2.852 grupos en cuarentena, el 0,73% del total", ha explicado la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá.
Los datos llevan a que el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, considere que los colegios "no están siendo, afortunadamente, un lugar de contagio".
Los ministerios de Sanidad y Educación se han reunido con las comunidades autónomas en una multisectorial. Según ha expresado la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, las 17 regiones han calificado la situación de "muy satisfactoria". El objetivo de todas las autoridades sanitarias y educativas continúa siendo que las clases sean presenciales.
