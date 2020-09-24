Estás leyendo: Sanidad alega que los colegios no son lugares de contagios: en el 95% de ellos no se han producido irregularidades

Público
Público

Sanidad alega que los colegios no son lugares de contagios: en el 95% de ellos no se han producido irregularidades

Los ministros de Educación y Sanidad se han reunido con las comunidades autónomas para analizar el inicio del curso.

La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, reunidos con las comunidades autónomas./ Ministerio de Sanidad
La ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, y el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, reunidos con las comunidades autónomas./ Ministerio de Sanidad

madrid

El Gobierno y las comunidades autónomas realizan una valoración positiva dle inicio de curso: "El objetivo de abrir la escuela se ha cumplido. 8.200.000 alumnos están en sus aulas. En el 95% de los centros no se han producido irregularidades. Aunque no hay riesgo cero. Hemos detectado casos positivos y las autoridades han aplicado los protocolos. Hay 2.852 grupos en cuarentena, el 0,73% del total", ha explicado la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá.

Los datos llevan a que el ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, considere que los colegios "no están siendo, afortunadamente, un lugar de contagio".

Los ministerios de Sanidad y Educación se han reunido con las comunidades autónomas en una multisectorial. Según ha expresado la ministra de Educación, Isabel Celaá, las 17 regiones han calificado la situación de "muy satisfactoria". El objetivo de todas las autoridades sanitarias y educativas continúa siendo que las clases sean presenciales.

(Habrá ampliación)

Más noticias de Política y Sociedad

Etiquetas
El Quinze 29 de Mayo

selección público