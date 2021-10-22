El Gobierno de Ayuso rectifica y reconoce que no se podrán quitar las mascarillas en los patios sin distancia de seguridad

Los portavoces de la Comunidad de Madrid han matizado el anuncio de la presidenta autonómica Isabel Díaz Ayuso sobre el fin de las mascarillas en los patios de los colegios. Ayuso dijo este jueves que a partir de este lunes dejarían de ser obligatorias en estos espacios. Sin embargo, esa misma tarde los portavoces explicaron que se aplicaría la medida si se cumple la distancia de seguridad interpersonal establecida de 1,5 metros. Norma que ya está en vigor.

El Ministerio de Sanidad respondió a Ayuso sobre este anuncio y recordó que la Ley 2/2021 de 29 de marzo, de medidas urgentes de prevención, contención y coordinación para hacer frente a la crisis sanitaria ya estableció que "en el exterior no era necesario llevar mascarilla" si se podía cumplir la distancia de 1,5 metros.

La ministra de Sanidad, Carolina Darias, pidió a la Comunidad de Madrid seguir con el consenso de todas las autonomías a la hora de establecer posibles nuevas medidas. "Pido a las comunidades autónomas que sigamos yendo de la mano, porque toda esta actuación conjunta nos ha permitido ser fuertes, un modelo de éxito. No vale que unos corran más que otros. Tenemos el Consejo Interterritorial, la Conferencia Sectorial de Educación... Hago una llamada a la unidad de acción".

"Con el marco legislativo actual, durante el recreo al aire libre se debe usar mascarilla si no es posible mantener una distancia mínima de 1,5 metros entre las personas", explican desde Sanidad a Europa Press. "En la situación actual, donde la incidencia acumulada no se ha estabilizado aún, y donde la población menor de 12 años aún no es población vacunada, es importante seguir manteniendo estas medidas", han insistido.