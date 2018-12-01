El Gobierno de la Comunidad redujo en un 23% el flujo de trenes de metro durante el estreno de Madrid Central

Durante la inauguración del Madrid Central, la Comunidad redujo en un 23% el flujo de trenes en el Metro. Esta medida forma parte de un paquete de fórmulas que reducen el número de trenes en circulación debido a la supuesta falta de personal.

Esta reducción se produce pese al anuncio de Ángel Garrido, presidente de la Comunidad de Madrid, de reforzar el flujo de trenes para facilitar la transición al Madrid Central, medida del Ayuntamiento de Madrid.

Esta decisión viene precedida por una pérdida contrastada de un importante número de trenes ya durante las jornadas del Black Friday, según informó el diario El Mundo.

Los motivos no quedan del todo claros, ya que el Gobierno asegura unas cosas pero luego suceden otras. Emtre el 4 y el 23 de noviembre hubo un 17% de trenes que no pudieron circular y, según los sindicatos, uno de cada cinco trenes de Metro no circulan por falta de maquinistas, asegura El Diario.