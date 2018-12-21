Público
Violencia machista Los expertos que estudian la reforma penal proponen cárcel para los comportamientos sexuales sin consentimiento de la mujer

El Gobierno estudia la propuesta de la Comisión General de Codificación, que recibió el encargo de revisar la tipificación de los delitos sexuales después de la polémica sentencia de La Manada.

