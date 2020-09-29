El Gobierno pacta con Madrid aplicar las mismas restricciones en las grandes ciudades de España

madridActualizado:
La reunión de este martes entre el Ministerio de Sanidad y la Comunidad Madrid ha acabado con un "principio de acuerdo". Según fuentes conocedoras de las conversaciones, se ha establecido que habrá un "criterio homogéneo" para aplicar restricciones en todos los municipios de España que tengan más de 100.000 habitantes. Este acercamiento de posturas tiene que ratificarse este miércoles en el Consejo Interterritorial. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, explicará el desarrollo de la reunión a las 20.30 horas de esta tarde.
