El Gobierno pacta con Madrid aplicar las mismas restricciones en las grandes ciudades de España

Se ha acordado fijar un "criterio común" para aplicar restricciones en los municipios con más de 100.000 habitantes. El
"principio de acuerdo" tendrá que ratificarse este miércoles en el Consejo Interterritorial de Sanidad. 

Reunión del Grupo Covid-19 entre Sanidad y la Comunidad de Madrid
Imágenes del vicepresidente, consejero de Deportes, Transparencia y portavoz de la Comunidad de Madrid, Ignacio Aguado; el consejero de Sanidad, Enrique Ruiz Escudero, y los ministros de Sanidad y de Política Territorial y Función Pública, Salvador Illa y Carolina Darias, respectivamente, quienes han participado en la reunión del Grupo Covid-19. (Fuente: Comunidad de Madrid)

beatriz asuar

La reunión de este martes entre el Ministerio de Sanidad y la Comunidad Madrid ha acabado con un "principio de acuerdo". Según fuentes conocedoras de las conversaciones, se ha establecido que habrá un "criterio homogéneo" para aplicar restricciones en todos los municipios de España que tengan más de 100.000 habitantes. Este acercamiento de posturas tiene que ratificarse este miércoles en el Consejo Interterritorial. El ministro de Sanidad, Salvador Illa, explicará el desarrollo de la reunión a las 20.30 horas de esta tarde.





