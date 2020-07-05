madrid
El ministerio de Universidades prepara el nuevo Estatuto del Personal Docente e Investigador (PDI) y este domingo se han conocido detalles del mismo. El departamento que dirige Manuel Castells prepara un vuelco en la organización del trabajo en los campus públicos.
Para empezar, se va a abordar la situación de los más de 20.000 profesores asociados que trabajan en precario en las universidades españolas. Además, los aspirantes a un puesto fijo de profesor tendrán una vía alternativa a la de funcionario, la del contrato laboral indefinido.
El proyecto contempla la eliminación de las categorías de profesor ayudante y de profesor ayudante doctor y en cuanto a los profesores asociados, el borrador prevé unos severos requisitos para ejercer en esta categoría: van a tener que demostrar que tienen un trabajo principal fuera de la universidad e impartirán un máximo de 60 horas de clase cada curso.
El proyecto crea, además, una doble vía de acceso laboral a las Universidad: crea las figuras de profesor titular y catedrático contratado con las mismas condiciones y requisitos de entrada que sus homólogos funcionarios. Según el proyecto, los aspirantes a un puesto fijo de profesor tendrán una vía alternativa a la de funcionario, la del contrato laboral indefinido.
