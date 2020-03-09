MADRIDActualizado:
El Departamento de Educación del Gobierno Vasco ha decidido cerrar durante 15 días todos los centros escolares de Vitoria, incluidas guarderías, colegios, institutos y universidades, tanto públicos como concertados, para contener la expansión del coronavirus. La medida se pondrá en marcha a partir de este martes.
La decisión, confirmada por fuentes de la comunidad educativa, se ha adoptado como medida de contención de la epidemia en la reunión celebrada entre los departamentos vascos de Salud y Educación, a la que también han acudido directores de centros escolares y sindicatos.
Vitoria, con 255.000 habitantes, cuenta con 62 centros educativos no universitarios y 7 escuelas o facultades de la Universidad del País Vasco, que permanecerán cerrados hasta el lunes 23 de marzo.
Hasta este lunes en Euskadi se han registrado 148 casos positivos de coronavirus, 46 más que ayer, y han fallecido seis personas, una más que hasta este domingo, según el departamento vasco de Salud.
(Habrá ampliación)
