Godella Buscan a un bebé y a un niño de tres años desaparecidos en València 

Los padres de los menores prestan declaración en dependencias policiales.

Los padres de los dos menores desaparecidos, vivirían en una casa #ocupa. El bebé y el menor de 4 años siguen sin aparecer.

El bebé y el menor de 4 años siguen sin aparecer./Twitter Manu Lajarín

La Guardia Civil busca a un bebé de meses y a su hermano de tres años en Godella, Moncada y Rocafort, en València. Constan como desaparecidos, sin que hayan trascendido las circunstancias de la desaparición, según han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil y de la investigación.

La búsqueda se inició tras la llamada al 112 de un vecino que había visto cómo un hombre ensangrentado y desnudo salía de su casa corriendo detrás de una mujer en Godella. Tras el aviso, la Guardia Civil acudió a la vivienda donde habían ocurrido los hechos e interrogaron al hombre para averiguar donde estaba su mujer y los niños.

Una pelea entre los padres precedió a la desaparición de los dos niños. A consecuencia de esta presunta disputa, la mujer abandonó el domicilio familiar y, el hombre se quedó con los niños. Tanto el padre como la madre están actualmente prestando declaración en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Moncada (Valencia).

En el operativo de búsqueda participa un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil, patrullas con perros, miembros de protección civil y agentes de la Policía Local de Godella, ha informado la alcaldesa de esta localidad, Eva Sanchis.

Los padres de los menores están prestando declaración en dependencias policiales en Moncada, València. La madre ha sido localizada antes del mediodía por el servicio cinológico de la Guardia Civil. Un perro adiestrado encontró a la mujer con vida en un aljibe, pero sus hijos no estaban con ella.

Las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad han reforzado el dispositivo para tratar de encontrar a los menores, centrado en la localidad de Godella y en otras cercanas. Durante el operativo, los agentes han encontrado rastros de sangre.

