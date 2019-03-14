La Guardia Civil busca a un bebé de meses y a su hermano de tres años en Godella, Moncada y Rocafort, en València. Constan como desaparecidos, sin que hayan trascendido las circunstancias de la desaparición, según han confirmado fuentes de la Guardia Civil y de la investigación.
La búsqueda se inició tras la llamada al 112 de un vecino que había visto cómo un hombre ensangrentado y desnudo salía de su casa corriendo detrás de una mujer en Godella. Tras el aviso, la Guardia Civil acudió a la vivienda donde habían ocurrido los hechos e interrogaron al hombre para averiguar donde estaba su mujer y los niños.
Una pelea entre los padres precedió a la desaparición de los dos niños. A consecuencia de esta presunta disputa, la mujer abandonó el domicilio familiar y, el hombre se quedó con los niños. Tanto el padre como la madre están actualmente prestando declaración en el cuartel de la Guardia Civil de Moncada (Valencia).
En el operativo de búsqueda participa un helicóptero de la Guardia Civil, patrullas con perros, miembros de protección civil y agentes de la Policía Local de Godella, ha informado la alcaldesa de esta localidad, Eva Sanchis.
🚨 Estamos trabajando continuamente el colaboración con @PoliciaGodella, @PoliciaRocafort, @GuardiaCivil, @BombersValencia, la @ucr_valencia de @bomberosvlc y @polprvalencia en todo el término de #Godella y #Rocafort pic.twitter.com/yFmcbzm3vp— Prot. Civil Godella (@PCGodella) 14 de marzo de 2019
Los padres de los menores están prestando declaración en dependencias policiales en Moncada, València. La madre ha sido localizada antes del mediodía por el servicio cinológico de la Guardia Civil. Un perro adiestrado encontró a la mujer con vida en un aljibe, pero sus hijos no estaban con ella.
Las fuerzas y cuerpos de seguridad han reforzado el dispositivo para tratar de encontrar a los menores, centrado en la localidad de Godella y en otras cercanas. Durante el operativo, los agentes han encontrado rastros de sangre.
