Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

Godella Los padres de los niños de Godella declaran este sábado por separado ante el juez

La mujer fue trasladada este viernes al centro hospitalario para ser sometida a un examen que determine si está en condiciones mentales de prestar declaración.

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Policía Científica de la Guardia Civil trabajan este viernes en el lugar de la muerte en Godella (Valencia) de los dos menores. EFE/Manuel Bruque

La Policía Científica de la Guardia Civil trabaja este viernes en el lugar de la muerte de los menores. EFE/Manuel Bruque

El padre de los dos menores hallados muertos el pasado jueves en Godella se encuentra en dependencias judiciales a la espera de que el juez del Juzgado de instrucción número 4 de Paterna le tome declaración, quien se desplazará esta tarde al hospital de Llíria para tomar declaración a la madre.

El padre no ha prestado declaración por el momento porque el juez ha tenido que ausentarse del juzgado por otro asunto, han informado a Efe fuentes de la investigación.

Además, esta tarde el juez tiene previsto desplazarse al hospital de Llíria, donde la madre permanece desde este viernes, para tomarle declaración. Ambos progenitores están detenidos como sospechosos de un delito de homicidio.

La mujer fue trasladada este viernes al centro hospitalario para ser sometida a un examen que determine si está en condiciones mentales de prestar declaración, sin perjuicio de que en un futuro y en caso de que lo solicite la autoridad judicial, pueda ser sometida a nuevas pruebas, por parte de médicos forenses, para valorar su imputabilidad.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad