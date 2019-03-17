Público
Público

¿Qué es este icono?Te presentamos nuestro mapa de transparencia

GODELLA Prisión provisional sin fianza para la madre de los niños asesinados en Godella

El juez ha tomado declaración a la mujer, que se encontraba en un centro psiquiátrico, y ha dictado después el auto de prisión. El padre de los pequeños también se encuentra en prisión acusado por los mismo delitos desde este sábado. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Agentes de la Policía Científica de la Guardia Civil trabajan este viernes en el lugar de la muerte en Godella (Valencia) de los dos menores. EFE/Manuel Bruque

Agentes de la Policía Científica de la Guardia Civil trabajando este viernes en el lugar de la muerte en Godella (Valencia) de los dos menores. EFE/Manuel Bruque

El titular del Juzgado de Primera Instancia e Instrucción 4 de Paterna (Valencia), en funciones de guardia, ha decretado este domingo el ingreso en prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza de la madre de los dos menores de edad cuyos cadáveres fueron localizados el pasado jueves en Godella. La detenida está investigada por dos delitos de asesinato y la causa sigue bajo secreto de sumario.

El magistrado se ha desplazado a un centro hospitalario de Llíria para tomar declaración a la detenida y ha dictado después el auto de prisión, ha informado el Tribunal Superior de Justicia de la Comunitat Valenciana en un comunicado.

El juez ordenó el viernes el traslado de la mujer a este centro, al objeto de que médicos especialistas valorasen su estado psiquiátrico y determinaran si se encontraba en condiciones de prestar declaración ante la autoridad judicial.

El juez instructor ya acordó este sábado por la tarde la misma medida, prisión provisional, comunicada y sin fianza, y por los mismos delitos, para el padre de los niños.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad