Google lanza su plataforma videojuegos en 'streaming' Stadia

Google lanza este martes su nueva plataforma de videojuegos en streaming Stadia, que está disponible en catorce países, entre ellos España, que permite jugar sin la necesidad de utilizar consola y en todas las plataformas (móvil, ordenador, televisór...), así como funciones como transferir la sesión de juego de un dispositivo a otro de manera automática.
Google Stadia es la primera plataforma de streaming de videojuegos de Google, e incluye 22 juegos en su lanzamiento, entre ellos Destiny 2: The Collection y Gylt, que Google ha permitido probar a los medios, entre los que se encuentra Portaltic, durante un evento de prensa celebrado el pasado viernes en Madrid.
Stadia permite a sus jugadores mover la partida de un dispositivo a otro de manera automática, de tal forma que si el usuario está jugando en el ordenador y se ve obligado a cambiar al móvil porque tiene que salir de casa, puede parar la partida en el ordenador y automáticamente recuperarla desde el punto exacto en el que se ha quedado en el smartphone.
Para ello, el usuario tendrá que iniciar sesión en su cuenta en el dispositivo en el que desea jugar. El juego se reproduce a través de la nube desde los centros de datos de Google, y permite utilizar una diferentes dispositivos físicos para jugar.
En el caso de que se juegue en la pantalla de un televisor es necesario utilizar un dispositivo Chromecast Ultra. En el ordenador, se puede acceder a este servicio a través del navegador Google Chrome, y en el caso de los dispositivos móviles y tablets tiene que ser a través de la aplicación Google Stadia.
En cualquier caso, una vez abierta la sesión en ambos dispositivos, del que se parte y en el que se quiere jugar seguidamente, el usuario tendrá que parar la partida en el primero y podrá continuar con ella desde el mismo punto en el segundo de manera prácticamente instantánea.
