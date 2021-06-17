Estás leyendo: Detenido en Gran Canaria un menor de 16 años por agredir sexualmente a su madre

Gran Canaria Detenido en Gran Canaria un menor de 16 años por agredir sexualmente a su madre

El agresor ha sido puesto en un internamiento de régimen cerrado, similar a la prisión cautelar, a instancias de la Fiscalía.

Las Palmas de Gran canaria

Juzgado de Menores número 2 de Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ha decretado de forma cautelar el internamiento en régimen cerrado de un joven de 16 años acusado de agredir sexualmente a su madre el pasado martes 15 de junio en Gran Canaria.

La jueza ha decretado esta medida a instancias de la Fiscalía Provincial tras tomar declaración al presunto agresor en la Ciudad de la Justicia. Según informa el diario Canarias7, el menor fue detenido después de que su madre denunciara ante la Policía Nacional que le había penetrado vaginalmente, aunque el agresor aseguró ante la magistrada que no se acordaba de nada al estar, presuntamente, bajo los efectos de alguna sustancia estupefaciente.

El menor pasó la noche en el centro grancanario de La Montañeta para ser trasladado de forma inmediata a las instalaciones del Valle Tabares, en Tenerife, la única instalación de régimen cerrado para menores que hay en las islas Canarias.

La Fiscalía de menores ha solicitado la activación del protocolo anti suicidio para el joven debido a su aparente confusión sobre los hechos presuntamente generada, según su declaración, por el consumo de sustancias estupefacientes.

Por el momento, el caso va a ser instruido por un delito de agresión sexual con penetración sin perjuicio de otra calificación a la espera de avances en la investigación.

