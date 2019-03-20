Público
Gran Canaria Dos detenidos en el sur de Gran Canaria por  el asesinato de un indigente

La investigación desarrollada durante dos meses para esclarecer esta muerte ha permitido constatar que la víctima fue estrangulada y calcinada en un recinto abandonado de la localidad de Playa del Inglés, donde pernoctaba.

Agente de la Policía Nacional. EUROPA PRESS

La Policía Nacional ha detenido en el sur de Gran Canaria a un hombre de 43 años y a una mujer de 50 por su presunta implicación en la muerte de un indigente que se desplazaba en silla de ruedas por tener amputadas las piernas, quien fue estrangulado y quemado.

Según ha informado este miércoles en un comunicado la Jefatura Superior de Policía de Canarias, la investigación desarrollada durante dos meses para esclarecer esta muerte ha permitido constatar que la víctima fue estrangulada en un recinto abandonado de la localidad turística de Playa del Inglés donde pernoctaba. Su cuerpo calcinado, tras ser rociado con un acelerante del fuego, fue localizado el pasado 11 de enero en el mismo lugar.

La investigación policial ha constatado que los principales sospechosos son un hombre de 43 años y una mujer de 50

El fallecido, de 61 años y nacionalidad rumana, era muy conocido en esta localidad del sur de Gran Canaria. Las pesquisas policiales, agrega la nota, han permitido recabar los indicios suficientes para determinar la presunta participación en los hechos de un hombre de 43 años, de nacionalidad española y con antecedentes policiales, y de una mujer de 50 años de nacionalidad irlandesa y sin antecedentes. Ambos son residentes en el sur de la isla de Gran Canaria.

En el registro practicado en el domicilio de los investigados, que ya han sido puestos a disposición judicial, se intervinieron varias prendas de vestir que, al parecer, llevaban el día del crimen.

