En pleno caso de la violación a una concursante en Gran Hermano en 2017, la edición VIP del reality show de Telecinco ha registrado este jueves un récord de audiencia en esta temporada. Pese a la fuga de anunciantes -que se cuentan por decenas-, el formato logró un 35,8% de cuota de pantalla y 3.662.000 espectadores.
El rechazo que muestran varias marcas y los usuarios en las redes sociales a la agresión sexual no frena la audiencia del programa. La productora del formato ha pedido disculpas dos años después de la violación y tras salir el caso el pasado mes de junio. Sin embargo, el presentador del programa Jorge Javier Vázquez hizo un polémico comentario este miércoles: "Ya estamos en Cuatro. De verdad, es que es como cuando estás y no te das cuenta, como cuando te lo hacen y no te das cuenta".
El reality show no ayudó a la víctima mientras José María López la violaba en noviembre de 2017. Además, un día después los responsables pusieron a la víctima el vídeo de la agresión y grabaron su reacción. "Este tema, por José María y por ti, por el bien de ambos, no debe salir de aquí", le dijo el Súper en el confesionario.
