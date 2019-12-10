Público
Gran Hermano Mediaset cancela por ahora 'Gran Hermano' tras el caso de la violación a una concursante

Desde que se destapó la violación, han sido muchos los anunciantes que han abandonado el espacio publicitario para mostrar su rechazo tras la actitud del programa ante el caso de agresión sexual.

El presentador Jorge Javier Vázquez. EUROPA PRESS

Mediaset ha paralizado por el momento la producción de una nueva temporada de Gran Hermano. En su lugar, la cadena ha decidido adelantar el estreno de Supervivientes. Esta decisión se produce semanas después de que se conociera la violación a una concursante en el reality show.

Tal y como adelanta La Vanguardia, Mediaset España ha decidido suspender la producción de una nueva edición de GH DÚO hasta que el programa deje de estar en el punto de mira por la agresión sexual que sufrió una concursante en el programa mientras se encontraba inconsciente en noviembre de 2017. El programa no ayudó a la víctima cuando estaba siendo violada por José María López. Un día después, le enseñó las imágenes sin ningún tipo de ayuda psicológica y le pidieron que callara "por el bien de ambos".

Desde que se destapó la violación, han sido muchos los anunciantes que han abandonado el espacio publicitario del programa para mostrar su rechazo. La primera marca que decidió dar el paso como muestra de rechazo fue Fi Network, y poco después le siguieron empresas como Nestlé, Media Markt o Postres Reina. Muestran así su rechazo a la agresión sexual que sufrió una concursante en el programa mientras se encontraba inconsciente en noviembre de 2017.

No obstante, y pese a la llamada al boicot en las redes, el reality show presentado Jorge Javier Vázquez registró el pasado jueves 29 de noviembre un récord de audiencia en esta temporada.

