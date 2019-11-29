Público
Gran Hermano Estos son los anunciantes que han retirado su publicidad de 'Gran Hermano' por el caso de la violación a una concursante

La fuga de marcas que abandonan el programa no cesa. El 'reality show' no ayudó a la víctima mientras José María López la agredía. Un día después, 'GH' le enseñó las imágenes sin ningún tipo de ayuda psicológica y le pidieron que callara.

José María López, el concursante de 'Gran Hermano' que violó de una concursante durante el programa. / MEDIASET

El goteo de anunciantes que abandonan el espacio publicitario de Gran Hermano por la violación de una concursante en 2017 no cesa. La primera marca que decidió dar el paso como muestra de rechazo fue Fi Network, y poco después le siguieron empresas como Nestlé, Media Markt o Postres Reina. 

Ahora, las marcas que han retirado su publicidad del programa estrella de Telecinco se cuentan por decenas. Muestran así su rechazo a la agresión sexual que sufrió una concursante en el programa mientras se encontraba inconsciente en noviembre de 2017. El programa no ayudó a la víctima cuando estaba siendo violada por José María López. Un día después, le enseñó las imágenes sin ningún tipo de ayuda psicológica y le pidieron que callara "por el bien de ambos"

Mientras se produce la fuga de anunciantes, el presentador del formato Jorge Javier Vázquez aprovechó este miércoles el cambio de cadena del programa, de Telecinco a Cuatro, para espetar: "Ya estamos en Cuatro. De verdad, es que es como cuando estás y no te das cuenta, como cuando te lo hacen y no te das cuenta". Hace este polémico comentario en pleno caso de la violación

Esta es la lista de anunciantes que dan la espalda Gran Hermano:

1. Fi Network

2. Nestlé /Nescafé

3. Carretilla

4. Media Markt

5. Postres Reina

6. HolaLuz

7. Affinity-Petcare

8. Telepizza

9. Schweppes

10. Adeslas

11. GSK

12. Angulas Aguinaga

13. Conforama

14. L'Oréal

15. Tous

16. Nissan

17. BBVA

18. Aneto Natural

19. Lancôme

20. Domino's Pizza

21. Phone House

22. Milar

23. Estella Galicia

24. Doritos

25. Casa Tarradellas

26. Biotherm

27. Garnier España

28. Maybelline

29. Farmacias Direct

30. Supermercados DIA

31. Pepsi Max

32. Leche Larsa

33. 1&1 Ionos

34. Nespresso

35. Movistar, Jazztel y Orange (según Movilonia)

