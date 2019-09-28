Público
Granada Muere el segundo herido en la explosión de una pirotecnia de Guadix

El siniestro se produjo este viernes poco antes de las once de la mañana y también le costó la vida a Eusebio Javier, un trabajador de 49 años de Diezma que murió en el hospital.

Lugar donde se ha registrado este viernes una explosión en una pirotecnia de Guadix. EFE/Miguel Ángel Molina

El joven de 34 años que resultó este viernes herido grave en la explosión registrada en una pirotecnia de Guadix (Granada) ha fallecido esta madrugada, han informado a Efe fuentes sanitarias.

Antonio C.V., natural de La Peza, un pueblo de la comarca de Guadix, se ha convertido así en la segunda víctima mortal de la explosión en la empresa pirotécnica López Franco, ubicada en el Camino de Lugros.

Antonio C.V. fue evacuado en helicóptero hasta la unidad de quemados del hospital Virgen del Rocío de Sevilla, donde permanecía en estado crítico con casi la totalidad de su cuerpo con quemaduras, hasta que ha fallecido de madrugada.

En el momento de la explosión, que provocó una columna de humo y fue sentida en diferentes barrios de Guadix, en la empresa estaban trabajando una decena de personas.

Este accidente es el segundo registrado en el mismo municipio en menos de un año y se suma a la deflagración que se produjo en noviembre de 2018 en otra pirotecnia y que se saldó con tres víctimas mortales.

