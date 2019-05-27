Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Granada Un niño de Granada dona los 1.030 euros que le regalaron en su primera comunión a una asociación contra el cáncer infantil

La familia del pequeño le preguntó qué quería de regalo y el niño dijo que ya tenía muchas cosas y que lo que realmente quería era ayudar a personas que lo necesitaran

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
Imagen de archivo de una primera comunión.

Imagen de archivo de una primera comunión.

Iñaki, un niño de Granada que el pasado sábado celebró su primera comunión, va a donar los 1.030 euros recibidos en forma de regalos a una asociación contra el cáncer infantil. Así lo ha contado en su blog del diario Ideal de Granada, el juez de Menores Emilio Calatayud, conocido por sus famosas sentencias.

Calatayud es el mismo juez que en 2018 alertó del peligro de las comuniones fastuosas y de que hay comuniones que parecen bodas. Trajes caros, regalos, banquetes con cientos de invitados y hasta limusinas, que hacen que se olvide el motivo real del evento. Es lo que el juez de menores criticó en un texto que se hizo viral. 

Quizá por eso Calatayud le ha dado relevancia a esta noticia y cuenta que cuando la familia del pequeño le preguntó qué quería por su primera comunión, el niño dijo que ya tenía muchas cosas y que lo que realmente quería era ayudar a personas que lo necesitaran. Así que el dinero recaudado para los regalos irá a la Asociación Relevos Por la Vida contra el Cáncer Juvenil. En concreto, el dinero servirá para comprar una unas gafas de realidad virtual con consola para que los niños enfermos se diviertan jugando y olviden por un rato su enfermedad. 

El juez Calatayud escribe su blog que "pasan muchas cosas buenas, más que malas, pero no las contamos. Esta historia es un ejemplo de ello. Si imitamos a Iñaki el mundo será mejor de lo que es"·.

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad