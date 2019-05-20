Público
Greenpeace Activistas de Greenpeace bloquean la sede de BP en Londres para exigir el fin de las exploraciones petrolíferas

"BP está alimentando una emergencia climática que amenaza millones de vidas y el futuro del mundo vivo", apuntan desde la organización.

20/05/2019.- Activistas de Greenpeace bloquean la sede de BP en Londres para exigir el fin de las exploraciones petrolíferas. TWITTER/@GreenpeaceUK

Activistas de Greenpeace bloquearon este lunes la entrada a la sede de BP en Londres, exigiendo a una de las mayores compañías energéticas del mundo que ponga fin a todas las nuevas exploraciones petrolíferas y gasísticas o que cierre sus puertas.

Los activistas de la organización llegaron al edificio de la plaza de St James, en el centro de Londres, a las 02.00 GMT y se encerraron en contenedores para bloquear todas las entradas principales.

Un equipo de activistas bajó en rappel desde lo alto del edificio y colocó unas letras enormes sobre las ventanas que decía "Emergencia climática". "BP está alimentando una emergencia climática que amenaza millones de vidas y el futuro del mundo vivo", dijo Paul Morozzo, un activista de Greenpeace.

"La ciencia es clara: debemos dejar de buscar petróleo y gas si queremos un planeta habitable. BP debe limpiar o largarse", dijo Morozzo.

La compañía, por su parte, dijo que impedir la entrada y salida segura del edificio era peligroso y "claramente un asunto que la policía debe resolver lo más rápidamente posible". "Acogemos con satisfacción la discusión, el debate e incluso la protesta pacífica sobre la importante cuestión de cómo debemos trabajar todos juntos para abordar el desafío climático", añadió BP en su declaración.

BP celebrará este martes la junta general de accionistas en la ciudad petrolera escocesa de Aberdeen. Greenpeace dijo que mantendría cerrada la sede central de Londres durante al menos una semana.

