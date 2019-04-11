La Policía Nacional ha identificado a tres activistas de Greenpeace que han colocado esta mañana una gran pancarta en uno de los edificios de la plaza de Colón con el lema "Nos están costando la vida. Nos están costando el planeta. #NoPaguesLaCuenta".
Los tres activistas han querido denunciar la inactividad de los políticos con el medio ambiente
De esta manera, han querido denunciar "la inactividad de los políticos con el medio ambiente y que es pagada por la sociedad en forma de cambio climático, pérdida de derechos fundamentales, destrucción del medio ambiente y contaminación".
Así, cuatro escaladores de la organización ecologista han trepado a primera hora de la mañana por la fachada de las torres de Colón donde han desplegado una pancarta de cerca de 300 metros cuadrados para simbolizar la factura medioambiental y social que "están generando la inacción política y las empresas".
🔴 ¡ACCIÓN! Desplegamos la factura que nos está dejando la clase política:— Greenpeace España (@greenpeace_esp) 11 de abril de 2019
📜Crisis climática
📜Pérdida de derechos
📜Destrucción del medio ambiente
📜Contaminación
Nos están costando la vida y el planeta. En esta #CampanaElectoral #NoPaguesLaCuenta 👉 https://t.co/fF7WdvIwyF pic.twitter.com/TPqt2Lo2rF
Luego, tres de ellos han sido identificados por la Policía y con propuesta de sanción administrativa, han indicado fuentes de la Jefatura Superior de la Policía de Madrid.
