Piden a Greta Thunberg que no acepte el coche de litio que le ofrece la Junta de Extremadura para viajar a Madrid 

"Esto es lo que quieren hacer en Cáceres para fabricar baterías de autos eléctricos. ¡Tú decides, Greta!", explica un vídeo de la Plataforma Salvemos la Montaña para disuadir a la activista de aceptar el coche eléctrico que le ofrece la Junta de Extremadura. 

La Plataforma ecologista Salvemos la Montaña de Cáceres ha pedido a la activista Greta Thunberg que no acepte el coche eléctrico que le ofreció la Junta de Extremadura para asistir a la Cumbre del Clima. 

El colectivo, que se opone a la puesta en marcha de una mina de litio en torno a la ciudad de Cáceres, utilizó la red social Twitter para explicar a la jóven sueca lo que, en su opinión, quiere hacer la Junta. "Esto es lo que quieren hacer en Cáceres para fabricar baterías de autos eléctricos. ¡Tú decides, Greta!.", explicaron. Al citado tuit le acompañaba un vídeo protagonizado por una niña cacereña de siete años, Montaña, pasea por el lugar en el que se ha proyectado la mina de litio. 

El vídeo simula el agujero que dejaría la explotación a cielo abierto que se persigue y la pequeña muestra su tristeza porque se pueda destruir el pulmón verde de Cáceres. Por ello, plantea al presidente en funciones del Gobierno de España: "¿O luchamos contra el cambio climático o se hace una mina en Cáceres?." Este colectivo acaba de presentar unas 35.000 alegaciones en contra del proyecto minero.

