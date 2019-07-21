La joven activista sueca Greta Thunberg recibió este domingo el Premio de la Libertad de Normandía, en la primera edición del galardón creado por esta región francesa, en reconocimiento por su acción para concienciar sobre la necesidad de actuar contra el cambio climático.
"La relación entre la urgencia climática, las migraciones masivas y el hambre no están claras para todo el mundo. Eso tiene que cambiar", declaró Thumberg, de 16 años, en un breve discurso de agradecimiento por la distinción en Caen (noroeste de Francia).
El presidente de Normandía, Hervé Morin, puso el acento en que la activista sueca "forma parte de esas figuras" que han conseguido que la lucha contra el cambio climático sea un objetivo "colectivo".
Junto a un trofeo, la ganadora recibió un cheque de 25.000 euros para promover su acción, en una ceremonia en la que estuvieron presentes dos veteranos del Desembarco de Normandía en junio de 1944.
Más de un centenar de propuestas de todo el mundo habían llegado al jurado, formado por 60 jóvenes, que seleccionó tres candidaturas, la de Thunberg, la del bloguero saudí Raif Badawi y la del fotógrafo chino Lu Guang.
La joven sueca, que llegó hasta Caen en tren y no en avión para mostrar su compromiso para limitar el impacto de sus viajes en términos medioambientales, interviene el martes en París en la Asamblea Nacional, invitada por 162 diputados miembros de un colectivo contra el calentamiento global.
