madridActualizado:
La COP26 no es solo el centro de convenciones en el que se reúnen los líderes mundiales. Fuera se concentran centenares de jóvenes que denuncian la "hipocresía" de los políticos porque los Gobiernos no toman las medidas necesarias para luchar contra la crisis climática. En las primeras jornadas, las protestas han sido organizadas por el colectivo ecologista Fridays For Future (Viernes por el futuro) y entre los activistas estaba la sueca Greta Thunberg.
"El cambio no va a venir de ahí dentro" porque el liderazgo "está aquí fuera", dijo la activista. En uno de sus discursos criticó a los líderes mundiales: "Decimos no más 'bla, bla, bla', no más explotación de las personas, la naturaleza y el planeta; no más lo que sea que hagan ahí dentro", sentenció, y cantó "podéis meteros la crisis climática por el culo".
When in Scotland… https://t.co/QmSuLgXQ45— Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) November 1, 2021
Thunberg llegó a Glasgow el pasado domingo en tren y participará en dos grandes protestas en la ciudad a finales de semana, una el 5 de noviembre organizada por Fridays for Future y otra el día 6 en la que participarán diversas organizaciones ambientalistas británicas de la denominada COP coalition (coalición COP), según recoge Efe.
La activista sueca no es la única que se ha posicionado en contra de los políticos en estos días. Un grupo de activistas interrumpió el sábado el discurso de clausura de la COY16 —la versión para jóvenes de la Cumbre del Clima de la ONU— que realizaba el presidente de la COP26, el británico Alok Sharma, y le ha acusado de "hipócrita" por la inversión de Reino Unido en combustibles fósiles.
"Alok Sharma y el Gobierno de Reino Unido son unos hipócritas. Están abriendo el nuevo campo petrolífero de Cambo, pagan subsidios multimillonarios para los combustibles fósiles pero se niegan a cuidar de los trabajadores que necesitan una transición justa", denunciaron los activistas, según recoge el diario escocés The National.
