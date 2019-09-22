Un grupo de ciclistas rescata a un ciervo atrapado por las inundaciones provocadas por la gota fría 

Un grupo de ciclistas del club Huescar 1925 de Granada ha rescatado a un ciervo que había quedado atrapado en una de las inundaciones provocadas por las fuertes lluvias que ha causado la gota fría.
Los hombres se encontraban de ruta cuando se dieron cuenta que el animal tenía medio cuerpo dentro del agua y no lograba salir de ella.
Con unas gomas, trataron de impulsar al ciervo agarrándolo por los cuernos y evitando hacer sufrir al animal. Como estas se soltaban, decidieron agarrarlo con las manos directamente.
Un aplauso para estos ciclistas que han rescatado a un ciervo de morir ahogado en Huescar, Granada. pic.twitter.com/8P649P1tBI— Ismael López Martín (@ismaelquesada) September 21, 2019
Fue cuando consiguieron levantar al animal unos centímetros cuando este logró escalar el muro. Acto seguido huyó asustado.
Unas mujeres grabaron la secuencia y animaron a los rescatadores.
