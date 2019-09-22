Público
Público

Accede al mapa
de transparencia

Un grupo de ciclistas rescata a un ciervo atrapado por las inundaciones provocadas por la gota fría 

Los hombres se encontraban de ruta cuando se dieron cuenta que el animal tenía medio cuerpo dentro del agua y no lograba salir de ella.

Publicidad
Media: 5
Votos: 1
Un momento del rescate. / Facebook

Un momento del rescate. / Facebook

Un grupo de ciclistas del club Huescar 1925 de Granada ha rescatado a un ciervo que había quedado atrapado en una de las inundaciones provocadas por las fuertes lluvias que ha causado la gota fría. 

Los hombres se encontraban de ruta cuando se dieron cuenta que el animal tenía medio cuerpo dentro del agua y no lograba salir de ella.

Con unas gomas, trataron de impulsar al ciervo agarrándolo por los cuernos y evitando hacer sufrir al animal. Como estas se soltaban, decidieron agarrarlo con las manos directamente. 

Fue cuando consiguieron levantar al animal unos centímetros cuando este logró escalar el muro. Acto seguido huyó asustado. 

Unas mujeres grabaron la secuencia y animaron a los rescatadores. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad