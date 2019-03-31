Un grupo de franquistas va al Valle de los Caídos en el 80 aniversario del fin de la Guerra Civil

Varios centenares de personas han acudido este domingo al Valle de los Caídos, en la localidad madrileña de San Lorenzo de El Escorial, para conmemorar el final de la Guerra Civil, un acto organizado por el Movimiento Católico Español y Acción Juvenil Española.
Ambas entidades habían citado a sus seguidores bajo el lema "¡Que no te borren la memoria!", con el objetivo de celebrar los 80 años del final de la guerra y el 60 aniversario de la inauguración del Valle de los Caídos, que se cumplen este lunes.
Los asistentes, algunos de los cuales han acudido en autobuses, han presenciado una misa en la Basílica de la Santa Cruz del Valle de los Caídos, oficiada por la comunidad benedictina y cantada por la Escolanía.
Tras la liturgia han acudido a la tumba del dictador, donde han depositado flores en medio de grandes medidas de seguridad a cargo de la Guardia Civil. Los agentes de la Benemérita han tenido que realizar alguna intervención antes de la misa, ya que algunas personas portaban símbolos y emblemas del franquismo.
La intención del Gobierno de exhumar los restos del dictador Francisco Franco del Valle de los Caídos ha incrementado el número de visitas a su tumba, el doble durante el mes de febrero de este año con respecto al mismo mes del 2018, con un total de 24.705 personas, según las cifras facilitadas a Efe por Patrimonio Nacional.
