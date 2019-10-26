Público
Público
Únete a nosotros

Injurias a la Corona Un grupo de juristas propone acabar con el delito de injurias a la Corona

Todo tipo de delitos por injurias desaparecerían del Código Penal para estar registradas únicamente en el Código Civil. 

Publicidad
Media: 0
Votos: 0
El rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por delitos como enaltecimiento del terrorismo, amenazas, calumnias e injurias graves a la Corona | EFE

El rapero Valtonyc, condenado a tres años y medio de cárcel por delitos como enaltecimiento del terrorismo, amenazas, calumnias e injurias graves a la Corona | EFE

El Grupo de Estudios de Política Criminal ha publicado un informe titulado Una Propuesta Alternativa de Delitos de Expresión en el que propone eliminar del Código Penal las injurias a la Corona. 

La idea es que las injurias sean legisladas únicamente a través del Código Civil. Además, entre otras propuestas, apoyan la idea de que el ultraje a la bandera o la ofensa a los sentimientos religiosos dejen de contemplarse como delitos. 

De esta manera se evitaría que cualquier comentario crítico con la Corona o el rey pueda significar una condena o pueda conllevar pena de cárcel. "Para que calumniar al rey sea igual que calumniar a cualquier persona", asegura José Antonio Ramos en declaraciones recogidas por El País

El documento está firmado por en torno a un centenar de juristas de toda España, catedráticos de múltiples universidades y magistrados en el cargo de diversos puestos de la nación. 

Etiquetas

¿Tienes dudas sobre la procedencia de esta información?Con este mapa de transparencia puedes despejarlas

Más noticias en Política y Sociedad