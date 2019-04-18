El presidente de Prensa Ibérica, Javier Moll, ha llegado este jueves a un acuerdo con el presidente del Grupo Zeta para la adquisición del grupo de comunicación editor de El Periódico de Catalunya y el diario deportivo Sport. A través de una nota de prensa, Prensa Ibérica ha anunciado la culminación de la compra de Zeta al firmar el contrato de compraventa, poniendo fin a una "larga negociación".
Según señalan desde Prensa Ibérica, la incorporación de los medios del Grupo Zeta permite a la empresa superar los 2,25 millones de lectores diarios en papel y rozar los 300.000 ejemplares diarios. Los medios del grupo alcanzan los 25 millones de usuarios únicos y los 525 millones de páginas vistas al mes en digital, según Comscore.
De completarse la operación, supondría además la incorporación de doce revistas especializadas
Prensa Ibérica, que contaba hasta ahora con una red de diecisiete periódicos regionales y locales, incorpora desde este momento a El Periódico de Catalunya, El Periódico de Aragón, El Periódico de Extremadura, La Crónica de Badajoz, Córdoba, Mediterráneo, Sport y La Grada.
Con todo, la operación está todavía supeditada a la autorización de la Comisión Nacional de los Mercados y la Competencia. De completarse, supondría además la incorporación a Prensa Ibérica de doce revistas especializadas: Woman, Cuore, Rumore, Viajar, Stilo, Autohebdo Sport, Port, Digital Camera, Cartoon Network, Disney Channel, Neox Kidz y Like!.
La adquisición del Grupo Zeta permite a Prensa Ibérica extender su negocio a Extremadura y Aragón, dos comunidades en las que no tenía presencia. Además, supone un refuerzo de su posicionamiento en Cataluña y en la Comunidad Valenciana.
