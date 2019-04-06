La Guardia Civil ha bloqueado desde febrero la entrada de 2.500 migrantes a Melilla

Un dispositivo de la Guardia Civil establecido en el puerto de Melilla ha impedido desde el pasado mes de febrero la entrada a la península de 2.534 migrantes, de los que 76 eran menores de edad, cuyo objetivo era acceder a los buques como polizones.
Según ha apuntado el cuerpo en un comunicado, el dispositivo de seguridad en el puerto, que consta de dos anillos de seguridad –uno en la zona de tránsito público y otro en la interior, de acceso vedado– y vigilancia marítima.
En el anillo exterior, los agentes han empleado un dispositivo móvil que logra detectar latidos del corazón para evitar la entrada de personas ocultas en dobles fondos.
Las cifras de la Guardia Civil apuntan que el dispositivo ha logrado reducir en un 80% la presencia de personas en la zona vedada, y en un 70% la presencia de polizones con respecto a los datos del año pasado.
El dispositivo especial se desarrolla mientras se acometen obras de seguridad e impermeabilización en el puerto de Melilla, donde el pasado 15 de enero una persona falleció por aplastamiento en los bajos de una cabeza tractora en la que se había ocultado.
