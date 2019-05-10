Público
Violencia machista La Guardia Civil busca a un hombre tras encontrar a su expareja muerta en su casa

Una vecina de Torre Pacheco, de 42 años, fue hallada la pasada noche en una cama de la casa, desnuda y con una rosa en el pecho. Unas amigas de la víctima la habían echado en falta en el trabajo y avisaron a la Guardia Civil.

Una mujer ha sido hallada muerta en su domicilio de Torre Pacheco (Murcia) y se busca a su expareja como principal sospechoso del homicidio, han confirmado a Efe fuentes de la Policía Local.

La mujer, de 42 años, fue hallada la pasada noche en una cama de la casa, desnuda y con una rosa en el pecho, según publica La Verdad, después de que unas amigas que la habían echado en falta en el trabajo avisaran a la Guardia Civil. Los agentes accedieron a la vivienda y encontraron el cadáver.

La Policía Local y la Guardia Civil, que se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, buscan a su expareja en relación con el suceso.

