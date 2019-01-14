La Guardia Civil detiene al marido de la joven desaparecida en Lanzarote

La Guardia Civil ha detenido este domingo en Lanzarote al marido de Romina Celeste Núñez, la joven paraguaya de la que no se tienen noticias desde Nochevieja, según ha informado la Comandancia de Las Palmas.

La Guardia Civil asegura que sus agentes en Lanzarote han encontrado "indicios razonablemente suficientes" para responsabilizar de la desaparición al esposo de la joven, un ciudadano español residente en la isla.

La investigación, no obstante, continúa porque la mujer todavía no ha sido localizada y aún no se ha inspeccionado el domicilio donde residía. El detenido pasará a disposición del juzgado de guardia en Arrecife en un plazo de 72 horas.

Romina Celeste Núñez, de 25 años, desapareció el 1 de enero, sin embargo, su esposo no lo denunció hasta pasada una semana. En ese momento, alegó que no había acudido antes a las fuerzas de seguridad porque no era la primera vez que su esposa cortaba todo contacto con él tras una discusión.