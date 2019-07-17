La investigación en relación con el hallazgo de dos cadáveres, un hombre y una mujer, en el municipio malagueño de Cortes de la Frontera, ha determinado que eran matrimonio, apuntando a que el hombre ha matado presuntamente con arma de fuego a su mujer y después se ha suicidado.
La Guardia Civil se ha hecho cargo de la investigación, que continúa abierta, según han precisado fuentes de la investigación, que han añadido que no hay constancia de denuncias ni antecedentes por violencia de género.
Los hechos han ocurrido este miércoles. Los cadáveres del hombre y de la mujer se han encontrado en puntos distintos del municipio, estando el de la mujer en la zona de la barriada de la Estación de Gaucín, en la localidad de Cortes de la Frontera.
